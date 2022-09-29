Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $125.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

