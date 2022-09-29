Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after buying an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

