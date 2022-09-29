Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 0.8%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.60). Approximately 12,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.90 ($0.60).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.40 million and a P/E ratio of 990.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Vector Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Vector Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

