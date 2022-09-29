Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.62 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.79 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,486,465 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Velocys Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Velocys Company Profile
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
