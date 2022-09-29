Veriti Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $212.10 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.67 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

