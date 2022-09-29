Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 679,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 354,298 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

