Veriti Management LLC Acquires 3,019 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

