Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 116,818 shares of company stock worth $4,431,433 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

