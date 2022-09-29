Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.