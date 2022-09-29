Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.