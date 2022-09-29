Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

HOLX stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

