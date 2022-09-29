Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,885 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

