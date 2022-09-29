Veriti Management LLC Buys 18,563 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 3.3 %

NOK stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.