Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

