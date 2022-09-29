Veriti Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

Edison International stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

