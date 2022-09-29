Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $399,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Up 3.1 %

ROST stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.