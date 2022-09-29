Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.