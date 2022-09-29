Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $211.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,212 shares of company stock worth $6,366,334 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.