Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

