Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,442,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MFC opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

