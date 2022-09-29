Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

