Veriti Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

