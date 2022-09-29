Veriti Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $364,271,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after buying an additional 1,143,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after buying an additional 692,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of HLT opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.