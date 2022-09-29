Veriti Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,882,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $84,366,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.