Veriti Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

