Veriti Management LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

NASDAQ JD opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 0.34.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

