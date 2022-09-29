Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $292.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

