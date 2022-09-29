Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 144,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in STERIS by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in STERIS by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.3 %

STE stock opened at $162.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.75.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.