Veriti Management LLC Invests $416,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:HES opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $131.43.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

