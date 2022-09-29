Veriti Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $429.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.02 and a 200 day moving average of $452.25. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

