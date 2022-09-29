Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

