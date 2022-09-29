Veriti Management LLC Purchases 377 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

