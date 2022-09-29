Veriti Management LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

