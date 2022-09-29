Veriti Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 4.7 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

