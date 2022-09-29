Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $20,708,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $379.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.84. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

