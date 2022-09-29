Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 111.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.73.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,337 shares of company stock worth $1,766,143 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

