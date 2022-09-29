Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $3,616,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $333.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.08.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.