Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

