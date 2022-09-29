Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

