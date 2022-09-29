Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 684.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after buying an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

