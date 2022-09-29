Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,084,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

