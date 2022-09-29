Veriti Management LLC Reduces Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 35.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of PHI stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32.

PLDT Increases Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.991 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

