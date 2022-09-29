Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

