Veriti Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 447.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after purchasing an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 949.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

