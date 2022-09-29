Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

