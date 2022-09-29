Veriti Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SWK opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

