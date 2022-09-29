Veriti Management LLC Takes $442,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $173.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

