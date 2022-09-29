Veriti Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Fortis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTS opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.33%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.