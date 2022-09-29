Veriti Management LLC Trims Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $210.76 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

