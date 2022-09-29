Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.65.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VRTX opened at $292.41 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day moving average is $274.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
