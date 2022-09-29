Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 376.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $292.41 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day moving average is $274.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

